Badger Meter acquires D-flow Technology

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) announces it acquired D-Flow Technology AB of Luleå, Sweden for ~$23M.

D-Flow Technology is a knowledge-based company specializing in ultrasonic technology, primarily for flow measurement.

“ We believe the D-Flow Technology will strengthen our position in ultrasonic flow measurement by enabling us to further enhance our existing E-Series Ultrasonic product line, lower production costs and provide a platform for the continuing advancement of our ultrasonic capabilities,” says Badge Meter CEO Richard Meeusen.

The acquisition is expected to close on May 1.

