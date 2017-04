Boston Scientific Q1 top line up 10%; earnings up 44%, revenue guidance raised, EPS guidance lowered; shares off 2% premarket

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Q1 results ($M): Total Revenues: 2,160 (+10.0%); Cardiovascular: 851 (+7.7%); Rhythm Management: 527 (+7.1%); MedSurg: 782 (+14.7%).

Interventional Cardiology: 590 (+7.7%); CRM: 463 (+6.9%).

Net Income: 290 (+43.6%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 397 (+5.0%); EPS: 0.21 (+40.0%); Non-GAAP EPS: 0.29 (-32.6%).

2017 Guidance: Revenues: $8.800B - 8.900B from $8.675B - 8.875B; EPS: $0.81 - 0.86 from $0.86 - 0.91; Non-GAAP EPS: $1.22 - 1.26 (unch).

Q2 Guidance: Revenues: $2.185B - 2.215B; EPS: $0.18 - 0.21; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.30 - 0.32.