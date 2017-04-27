Futures up as earnings pour in

An equity rally appeared to be running out of steam overnight following unconvincing U.S. tax cut plans and caution setting in before today's ECB meeting.

But U.S stock index futures are now up close to 0.2% , as investors turn their attention to a deluge of earnings and economic data.

Oil is down 0.9% at $49.19/bbl, gold is 0.1% higher at $1265/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.31%.

