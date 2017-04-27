Bayer Q1 top line up 12%; earnings up 38%; cash flow down 36%; guidance raised

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) Q1 results (€M): Total Revenues: 13,244 (+11.7%); Pharmaceuticals: 4,263 (+9.6%); Consumer Health: 1,601 (+5.3%); Crop Science: 3,120 (+6.3); Animal Health: 440 (+7.8%); Covestro: 3,564 (+25.1%).

Net Income: 2,083 (+37.9%); EBITDA ex-items: 3,201 (+23.5%); EPS: 2.39 (+30.6%); Cash Flow Ops: 841 (-36.4%).

Key product sales: Xarelto: 751 (+21.7%); Eylea: 446 (+19.9%); Mirena family: 315 (+27.0%); Kogenate/Kovaltry: 275 (-7.1%); Nexavar: 207 (-2.8%).

2017 Guidance: Total Revenues: €51B from €49B driven by bullish increase in expected sales for Covestro; EBITDA ex-items growth: low teens from mid-single digit; Core earnings/share growth continuing ops: mid-to-high single digit from mid-single digit. Forecasts for Life Sciences businesses remain unchanged.