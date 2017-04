American Airlines lower after earnings

America Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) trades lower after posting Q1 results.

Total operating expenses were up 11% to $9.0B during the quarter, driven higher by a 38% increase in fuel costs. Q1 cost per available seat mile rose 7.6% to $0.1116.

Domestic passenger revenue per available seat mile was up 3.2% to $0.1263 and yield improved 4.1% to $0.1531.

Looking ahead, American sees passenger revenue per available seat mile growth of 3% to 5%.

Previously: American Airlines beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 27)