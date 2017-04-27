Raytheon ups outlook range

Income from continuing operations $503M, or $1.73 per share vs. $427M, or $1.43 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Integrated Defense Systems +5%; Intelligence, Information and Services -2%; Missile Systems +2%; Space and Airborne Systems +8%.

Bookings fell 8% to $5.7B from the prior year period.

Backlog at the end of Q1 was $36.1B, compared to $34.2B a year earlier.

Repurchased 2.7M shares of common stock for $400M during the quarter.

Update outlook for 2017: EPS from continuing operations to $7.25-$7.40 (from $7.20-$7.35), on sales of $24.9B-$25.4B (from $24.8B-$25.3B).

RTN +1.1% premarket

Q1 results