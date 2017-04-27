Total CEO says could consider participation in Saudi Aramco IPO

Total (NYSE:TOT) could consider taking a stake in the planned IPO of part of Saudi Aramco, CEO Patrick Pouyanne says, as any final decision is "a matter of profitability and best allocation of capital."

"it is not clear today how they want to do the IPO, [but] I'm sure that it would be a good investment," Pouyanne says.

As it reports better than expected Q1 profit, TOT also reveals it had approved its first major project since 2014, the Aguada Pichana Este in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta region, which contains the world's second largest shale gas reserves, and increased its stake in the license to 41% from 27%.

TOT says its Q1 adjusted net profit surged 56% Y/Y to $2.6B vs. analyst consensus expectations of $2.4B, as oil production rose 4%.

Jefferies analyst Marc Kofler calls it “another robust set of earnings" from the company, adding that “the bar has been set high” for the rest of the industry in Q1.