More on UPS' Q1

UPS (NYSE:UPS) reports revenue rose 7.5% on a currency-neutral basis in Q1.

Segment revenue: U.S. Domestic Package: $9.54B (+5%); International Package: $3.06B (+4.9%); Supply Chain & Freight: $2.72B (+12.5%).

Average revenue per piece: U.S. Next Day Air: $19.76 (+1.6%); U.S. Deferred: 12.17 (+1.8%); U.S. Ground: $8.29 (+2.3%); International: $15.45 (-5.7%).

Average daily package volume up 4% to 18,542K.

Compensation and benefits expenses grew 3.5% to $8.13B.

Supply Chain & Freight operating profit increased 21.8% to $179M.

Operating margin rate fell 100 bps to 11.6%.

FY2017 Guidance: DIluted EPS: $5.80 to $6.10.