Carter's rides out tough quarter

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) reports U.S. retail segment sales increased 2.7% to $363.8M in Q1.

Comparable U.S. sales were down 3.5%, consisting of a 10.4% drop at stores and 19.9% gain for the e-commerce channel. A later Easter and delayed tax refunds were factors in the lower level of sales.

Wholesale segment sales rose 0.2% to $292.6M.

International segment sales fell 1.9% to $76.4M.

Adjusted operating margin decreased 210 bps to 10.9% of sales during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Carter's expects full-year sales growth of 4% to 6% this year and EPS growth of 8% to 10%. Q2 guidance is for sales growth of 6% to 8% and EPS of $0.65 to $0.70.

Previously: Carter's beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (April 27)