Vegas resorts lift MGM

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) topped revenue estimates with its Q1 report, led by a $502M haul from MGM China vs. $472M expected.

Las Vegas properties also delivered, with an 8.6% increase in revenue per available room across the MGM portfolio. Table games win (25.2%) and the slot hold (8.6%) were also higher in Vegas than a year ago.

Adjusted EBIDTA was up 34% Y/Y to $648M at domestic resorts.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 25% to $143M at MGM China.

"Our commitment to enhancing our financial position continues into 2017 as evidenced by the $300 million distribution from CityCenter and further deleveraging of the MGM Resorts balance sheet," says CFO Dan D'Arrigo.

Looking ahead, management warns that the shift of Easter into Q2 and a tough table game hold comparison from a year ago could cut into Q2 U.S. revenue.

