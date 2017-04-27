Zimmer Biomet Q1 top line up 4%; earnings up 175%; cash flow up 1%; EPS guidance raised; shares down 4% premarket on soft revenue guidance

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) Q1 results ($M): Net Sales: 1,977 (+3.8%); Knees: 702 (-0.2%); Hips: 476 (+1.7%); SET: 425 (+6.0%); Dental: 108 (-0.7%); Spine & CMF: 186 (+32.0%).

Net Income: 299 (+175.3); Non-GAAP Net Income: 433 (+6.4%); EPS: 1.47 (+172.2%); Non-GAAP EPS: 2.13 (+6.0%); CF Ops: 275 (+1.0%).

2017 Guidance: Total Revenues: $7.835B - 7.915B from $7.855B - 7.930B; EPS: $4.68 - 4.88 from $4.37 - 4.67; Non-GAAP EPS: $8.50 - 8.60 from $8.50 - 8.68.