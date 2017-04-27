Potash Corp. +3% on Q1 earnings beat, lower costs

Potash Corp. (NYSE:POT) +3.3% premarket after beating Q1 earnings estimates, as lower costs for all three nutrients and higher potash sales volumes more than offset weaker phosphate prices.

POT says Q1 gross margin of $268M surpassed the $234M generated in the year-ago quarter, and $223M in cash from operating activities exceeded 2016's Q1 amount of $188M.

POT also raises FY 2017 earnings guidance, now seeing EPS of $0.45-$0.65 vs. $0.53 analyst consensus estimate, and raises the bottom end of guidance ranges for potash sales volumes to 8.9M-9.4M metric tons from 8.7M-9.4M and gross margin to $600M-$800M.

POT continues to expect pressure from new U.S. capacity will keep nitrogen margins below last year, and phosphate profitability to be below 2016 levels as difficult market fundamentals likely will weigh on realizations for products.

On its pending merger with Agrium (NYSE:AGU), POT CEO Jochen Tilk expects the deal to close in mid-2017.