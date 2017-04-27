Nutrisystem higher after strong guidance issued

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) trades higher after topping Q1 estimates and setting solid guidance.

Revenue was up 31% during the quarter and the gross margin rate improved 230 bps to 53.8% of sales.

The company sees Q2 revenue of $178M to $183M vs. $176M consensus and EPS of $0.58 to $0.63 vs. $0.61 consensus. Full-year guidance is for revenue of $650M to $665M and EPS of $1.65 to $1.75.

Wunderlich lowered its rating on NTRI to Hold on concerns over near-term catalysts.

