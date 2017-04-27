Las Vegas Sands CEO talks Japan

Las Vegas Sands (LVS -1.5% ) CEO Sheldon Adelson is full of confidence that the company will have a presence in Japan.

"Japan is what everybody is talking about," said Adelson on last night's conference call.

"We have been informed by people in the know in Japan that LVS (or Las Vegas Sands) is by far, not just marginally, but by far ahead of the other competition" to get the integrated resort approval," he noted.

Adelson sees a MBS-type inegrated resort in the region.

On Wall Street, Deutsche Bank raises its price target to $52 on LVS while keeping a Hold rating on its view that Las Vegas Sands is fairly valued.

