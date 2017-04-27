Stocks tick higher as earnings crush is on

Stocks edge mostly higher in early action, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing into record territory but the S&P and Dow little changed, as investors digest an onslaught of earnings reports; S&P and Dow both +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.3% .

Nearly 300 companies have delivered their quarterly results since yesterday's close, headlined by earnings beats from PayPal, Under Armour and Amgen; the first two are up sharply while Amgen is lower after missing on revenues.

Heavy hitters including Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Intel are set to report after today's close.

European bourses are lower as the ECB kept rates on hold, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% , France's CAC -0.2% and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -0.2% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.4% .

U.S. Treasury prices hover near their flatlines, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.31%.

U.S. crude oil -2% at $48.60/bbl on oversupply concerns and a higher dollar.

Still ahead: pending home sales, EIA natural gas inventory, KC Fed manufacturing