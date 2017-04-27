RenovaCare's cell spray technology shows positive results treating burn injuries; shares ahead 2%

RenovaCare's (OTCQB:RCAR +1.5% ) SkinGun, which sprays a patient's own skin stem cells on burn wounds, has produced dramatic results treating wide-area and severe burn injuries. The data were published in the journal Burns in August 2016.

The retrospective analysis of 45 severe second-degree burn patients treated with the SkinGun showed complete or near-complete healing in all patients regardless of burn type (e.g., chemical, electrical, hot water scalding).

The company says its products are currently in development and not yet commercially available in the U.S.

See important disclosures.