Anadarko shuts 3,000 Colorado wells after home explosion

Anadarko Petroleum (APC -4.5% ) sinks on news it is shutting 3,000 vertical wells across northeast Colorado following a home explosion in the town of Firestone earlier this month.

APC says the vertical wells, which produce ~13K boe/day of oil, will remain shut until its field personnel can conduct inspections and test equipment in facilities and underground lines associated with each wellhead.

APC says the blast happened on April 17 in a home near where the company operates a vertical well that was drilled by a previous explorer in 1993.