Synchronoss Tech -47% as CEO and CFO step down; warns on Q1 revenues

Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR -47.4% ) is cut nearly in half after its CEO and CFO say they are leaving the company effective immediately, and the company lowers its Q1 revenue forecast.

SNCR says CEO Ronald Hovsepian will be replaced by company founder and chairman Stephen Waldis, and CFO John Frederick will be replaced by former CFO Lawrence Irving.

SNCR also expects Q1 revenues to come in $13M-$14M below prior guidance of $173M-$178M, with operating margins forecast at 8%-10%, also less than previously announced guidance.

Shares are downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Wells Fargo, and to Neutral from Overweight at J.P. Morgan.