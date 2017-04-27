More on Deluxe's Q1

Deluxe (DLX +1.1% ) reports revenue from marketing solutions and other services rose 19.7% Y/Y in Q1.

Segment revenue: Small business services: $308.1M (+6.1%); Financial services: $140.8M (+10.7%); Direct checks: $38.9M (-6.9%).

Gross margin rate contracted 90 bps to 63.3%.

Segment income: Small business services: $59M (+13.7%); Financial services: $20.8M (-22.7%); Direct checks: $12.5M (-15.5%).

SG&A expense rate grew 50 bps to 44.4%.

Adjusted operating margin rate squeezed 150 bps to 18.9%.

Q2 Guidance: Revenue: $476M to $484M; Diluted EPS: $1.23 to $1.28.

Q3 Guidance: Revenue: $483M to $492M; Diluted EPS: $1.20 to $1.25.

FY2017 Guidance: Revenue: $1.945B to $1.975B; Marketing Solutions & Other Services Revenue: $735M to $755M; Diluted EPS: $5.06 to $5.21; Adjusted EPS: $5.15 to $5.30; Operating Cash Flow: $330M to $350M; Capital Expenditures: ~$45M; Depreciation and Amortization: ~$123M; Cost Expense Reductions: ~$45M; Effective Tax Rate: ~32.5%.