Cheniere ships shale gas to Poland, its first to eastern Europe

The U.S. is set to ship its first shale gas to an eastern European member of the former Soviet bloc, as Poland’s state-owned PGNiG bought a spot liquefied natural gas cargo from Cheniere Energy’s (LNG -0.7% ) Sabine Pass plant for delivery to the country’s Baltic Sea import terminal.

Poland may offer a new outlet for Cheniere, which has said it is targeting emerging markets as new production facilities lead to a glut of the fuel.

Poland is seeking to cut its dependence on Russia’s Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) for more than two-thirds of gas supplies, and does not want to extend a long-term supply contract beyond 2022.