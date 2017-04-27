KKR +5.5% on Q1 earnings beat, ValueAct takes ~5% stake

KKR (KKR +5.2% ) jumps more than 5% after Q1 earnings beat estimates and ValueAct Capital Management says it has taken out a nearly 5% stake in KKR - worth ~$750M - through derivatives.

ValueAct principal Mason Morfit tells the Active-Passive Investor Summit in New York that he thinks KKR is a bargain at current levels, effectively trading at ~3.5x earnings.

Earlier, KKR easily beat Q1 earnings expectations, driven by investment income of $298.7M, a sharp reversal from the year-ago $530M loss due largely to falling oil prices.