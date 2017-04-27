New cohort added to Syndax and Merck's mid-stage study of entinostat and Keytruda

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX -0.5% ) announces that a cohort of patients with microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal cancer has been added to the Phase 2 ENCORE 601/KEYNOTE 142 study evaluating the combination of entinostat and Keytruda (pembrolizumab). The study originally included patients with melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer who failed to adequately respond to PD-1 inhibitor therapy.

MSS colorectal cancer comprises ~85% of CRC cases and is resistant to anti-PD-1 monotherapy once the cancer advances.

Entinostat is a small molecule that inhibits an enzyme class called histone deacetylases (HDACs), specifically Class 1 HDACs which play a key role in modulating immuno-suppressive cells called myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) and regulatory T cells. The company says entinostat has therapeutic potential in a range of cancers when used in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (like Keytruda).

