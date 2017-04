Mortgage rates rose for the first time after falling for five weeks, Freddie Mac says in its latest survey, as U.S. interest rates responded to the likelihood of a pro-EU presidency in France and investor-friendly tax reforms outlined by Pres. Trump.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.03%, up from 3.97% in the previous week, and the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.27%, up from 3.23% a week ago.

A year ago, the 30-year and 15-year fixed rates averaged 3.66% and 2.89%, respectively.

ETFs: XHB, ITB