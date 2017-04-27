UPS looks to control costs amid e-commerce boom

Profit at UPS (UPS +0.4% ) didn't quite keep up with revenue growth as the company continues to explore ways to keep costs down amid the e-commerce boom. UPS is looking to warehouse automation and driver mapping software as two efficiency measures.

Baird analyst Ben Hartford calls e-commerce costs the primary overhang on shares of UPS.

UPS increases prices on the high end of its 2% to 3% per package in Q1 in a bid to keep up with costs.

