Margins sank at Cooper Tire & Rubber in Q1

Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB -8.1% ) reports unit volume rose 2.9% in Q1.

Americas tire sales fell 8.3% to $531.36M due to 7.4% decline in unit volume, negative foreign currency impact and unfavorable price and mix.

International tire sales grew 37.5% to $141.96M.

Gross margin rate decreased 610 bps to 17.1%.

SG&A expense rate up 40 bps to 9.5%.

Operating margin rate squeezed 640 bps to 7.6%.

Americas tire operating margin rate contracted 640 bps to 18.3%.

FY2017 Guidance: Effective tax rate: 30% to 33%; Capex: $220M to $250M.