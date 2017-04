The Trump administration's proposal to lower corporate taxes and issue a "competitive" repatriation rate could push some multinationals to bring part of their cash load back to the U.S.

Moody's Investor Services estimates that U.S. companies held $1.3T in cash overseas as the end of 2016.

The five U.S. companies with the largest piles of cash overseas are listed below.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) with $230B.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) with $113B.

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) with $62B.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) with $52B.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) with $49B.