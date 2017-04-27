Clovis teams up with Myriad Genetics on germline BRCA test with Rubraca

With the aim of fulfilling a post-approval commitment for Rubraca (rucaparib) with the FDA, Clovis Oncology (CLVS +0.9% ) inks a collaboration agreement with Myriad Genetics (MYGN -0.3% ) for a companion diagnostic test for germline BRCA mutations. The companion diagnostic test approved with Rubraca does not discriminate between germline and somatic mutations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Myriad will submit an supplemental PMA application with the U.S. regulator under its existing PMA for BRACAnalysis CDx to include Rubraca. Financial terms are not disclosed.

BRACAnalysis CDx is the only FDA-approved germline companion diagnostic test that can identify patients with BRCA1/2 mutations.