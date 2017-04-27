Vale -5% as production decline drags Q1 earnings

Vale (VALE -5% ) plunges ~5% after missing Q1 earnings estimates, reflecting the impact of heavy rains that slowed production and rising financial expenses.

Vale says Q1 net income totaled $2.49B, vs. profit of $525M in the prior quarter and $1.77B a year ago and missing analyst consensus expectations of $3.325B, even as its strategy of reining in production at low-margin facilities drove down costs; adjusted EBITDA hit $4.3B, below a consensus estimate of $4.99B.

Vale had said Q1 iron ore production fell 6.7% as seasonal rainfalls in the northern system, which groups the Carajás, Serra Leste and S11D mines in northern Brazil, hurt extraction; revenue fell even as realized prices rose 9% Q/Q.