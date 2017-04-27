Uber looks for heavyweights to handle its CEO - WSJ

The newly-created COO role for UBER is being described by the company as more a partnership, rather than #2, to CEO Travis Kalanick.

Among those interviewed in recent weeks were ex-Disney COO Thomas Staggs and ex-Wal-Mart CIO Karenann Terrell, according to the report. Also interviewed, but no longer in the running, was CVS EVP Helena Foulkes.

Along with the obvious business challenges at Uber, the new COO will be charged with tempering the hard-charging startup culture at Uber that has led to executive exits, brushes with employees, customers, and the law, and had Kalanick earlier this year pleading for "leadership help."