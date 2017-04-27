GrubHub vaults 18% after Q1 shows heavy revenue, profit growth

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) has broken out, up 18.7% to its highest point since January, after posting Q1 earnings where revenues jumped 39% and net income increased even more.

Earnings on a headline basis were up 78%, and non-GAAP net income rose 46% to $25.1M. EBITDA rose 32% to $42.7M, beating an expected $40.1M.

Active diners increased 26% to 8.75M. "Daily Average Grubs" were up 21% to 324,600, and gross food sales rose 26% to $898M.

"We generated significant operating leverage, in part due to our continued improvement in delivery efficiency," says CFO Adam DeWitt. "As a result, EBITDA per order was up 10% year over year to $1.46, even while we invested aggressively in product and marketing to drive future growth."

It's guiding to Q2 revenue of $153M-$161M (vs. $157.9M consensus) and EBITDA of $38M-$44M (vs. consensus for $45.9M), and full-year revenue of $632M-$662M (vs. $644.2M expected) and EBITDA of $170M-$190M (vs. $181M consensus).

