New Gold -8% as Rainy River tailings permit delay adds risk

New Gold (NGD -8.2% ) plunges despite a mixed Q1 earnings report, as the company pushes its Rainy River Schedule 2 permitting to January 2018 from previous guidance of Q3 2017.

Credit Suisse analyst Anita Soni says the updated permitting timeline adds risk to 2018, and Desjardins' Michael Parkin notes that while Q1 results were positive, the Rainy River delay could result in handicapping ramp-up until the main dam is complete as the starter dam has only six months of storage capacity.

During today's earnings conference call, NGD execs said the slippage or delay "from September to January... is one that we weren’t provided a tremendous amount of clarity around; we were told that’s just what the process and the review timelines look like."

Source: Bloomberg First Word