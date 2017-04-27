AGNC Investment leads mortgage REITs through book value

Hard to believe given that we're in the middle of a Fed rate hike cycle, but an ever-widening swath of the mortgage REIT sector (REM +0.9% ) trades at an ever-widening premium to book value.

AGNC Investment (AGNC +1.9% ) - which reported an earnings beat last night, but overall, just a modestly profitable quarter - currently is changing hands at $21.18 vs. March 31 book value per share of $20.98.

Capstead Mortgage (CMO +3% ) reported a strong quarter all around as its portfolio of variable-rate mortgages saw slowing prepayments. It's going for $11.27 at the moment vs. March 31 book of $10.98.

Not participating in today's rally is Dynex Capital (DX -2.2% ), where core income may have disappointed, but book value rose 5% during the quarter. It's still trading at a discount to March 31 book of $7.52.

Still to report Q1 is Annaly Capital (NLY +2.3% ) - it's selling for $12 vs. Dec. 31 book of $11.16.

Western Asset (WMC +1% ), Armour (ARR +0.8% ), Two Harbors (TWO +1% ), CYS Investment (CYS +1.7% ), New York Mortgage (NYMT -0.5% ), MFA Financial (MFA +0.8% ), Invesco (IVR +0.7% )

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT