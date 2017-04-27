Dryships repays commercial loan

DryShips (DRYS +1.6% ) announces that it repaid its remaining commercial loan facility of approximately $15.2M, including overdue interest.

The company reports that as of April 27 it held cash of $384M and had a book value of vessels of $238M.

"Having all of our assets debt free, no mandatory loan payments over the next 4 years and available liquidity of $384 million, we strongly believe that our efforts to access bank debt financing for the first time since November 2014 will be successful and will allow us to further grow the size our fleet," says CEO George Economou.

