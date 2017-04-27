Nokia +7% as sales decline begins to slow

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is up 7% in U.S. trading, and reaching its highest point since early October, after posting Q1 earnings where it narrowed losses amid signs that sales doldrums are beginning to let up.

Revenues still dropped 3.6%, but the slowdown in Networks was 6% vs. last quarter's 14%, and sales got a boost from foreign exchange (in constant currency, non-IFRS net sales fell 6%).

In the Networks business, Ultra Broadband Networks revenue fell 4% to €3.597B, while IP Networks and Applications fell 10% to €1.3B.

Meanwhile the Technologies unit (home to its patents) saw sales rise 25% to €247M, thanks to more income from patents and licensing and the acquisition of Withings. Operating profit in Technologies rose 9%. Group common and other revenue rose 8% to €254M.

The decline in Networks came mainly due to IP/Optical Networks and Fixed Networks, as sales were near flat in Mobile Networks and Applications & Analytics.

As of April 1, Nokia has implemented changes in structure, splitting out its Global Services Unit from under Mobile Networks (which will now focus on products and solutions).

