Cisco +1.1% after Credit Suisse upgrades on diversification outlook

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is up 1.1% after a Credit Suisse upgrade to Outperform, with an eye to the networking giant's ability to conduct mergers and acquisitions with a software focus.

The company has the ability to diversify away from challenged networking economics, the firm says.

It's raised its price target to $40 from $27, implying 18.5% upside from today's price.