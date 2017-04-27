Cisco +1.1% after Credit Suisse upgrades on diversification outlook

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is up 1.1% after a Credit Suisse upgrade to Outperform, with an eye to the networking giant's ability to conduct mergers and acquisitions with a software focus.
The company has the ability to diversify away from challenged networking economics, the firm says.
It's raised its price target to $40 from $27, implying 18.5% upside from today's price.
Cisco could "comfortably" have $20B it could spend in acquisitions, Credit Suisse says. Top targets: Splunk (SPLK +1.2%), ServiceNow (NOW +3.6%) and Palo Alto Netowrks (PANW +0.8%).
