Goldcorp latest gold miner to sink after earnings

Goldcorp (GG -5.4% ) tumbles despite reporting better than expected Q1 earnings, following a pattern set in recent days by Barrick Gold and Newmont Mining, as RBC analysts blame lower than expected gold production.

GG says Q1 gold production totaled 655K oz., largely due to sharply lower output at Red Lake, at all-in sustaining costs of $800/oz., compared to 784K oz. at AISC of $836/oz. for the year-ago quarter; the company reaffirms its full-year gold production forecast of ~2.5M oz. at AISC of ~$850/oz.

Gold miners have been declining broadly amid falling gold prices, which today eked out a 0.1% gain to $1,265.90/oz., snapping a three-day slide.