U.S. Steel downgraded at Deutsche Bank, defended at J.P. Morgan

U.S. Steel (X +2.2% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $30 price target, cut from $45, at Deutsche Bank, citing the steep Q1 earnings miss, the higher than expected implied 2017 guidance cut, and greater cash burn given management's decision to accelerate the Asset Revitalization Plan.

Deutsche Bank cuts its estimated 2017-19 EBITDA forecast for the company by ~18% on average and adjusted EPS by 52%.

But J.P. Morgan's Michael Gambardella defends his Overweight rating and $46 price target, arguing that the steel industry's strong support from the Trump administration will create a more stable and more profitable marketplace for domestic steel, which gives CEO Mario Longhi greater confidence in positive market conditions continuing for longer and creates an attractive investment environment.

"X has strengthened its balance sheet and pushed out maturities, but the company would not accelerate this many spending programs if they did not have very strong confidence in the stability and longevity of positive market conditions," Gambardella writes.