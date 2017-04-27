Sirius XM -2.8% after record earnings, light guidance

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) has slipped 2.8% today after posting Q1 earnings where it logged in-line results and announced a connected-vehicle acquisition but guided below consensus for 2017.

Sirius has bought Automatic Labs, provider of a connected-vehicle data platform that provides driving safety, tracking and parking information.

Revenues rose to a record $1.3B, and net income was up 20% to $207M.

EBITDA of $502M was up 14% and beat an expected $494.8M.

In operational metrics, it hit 31.6M subscribers overall after adding 257,000 net subs. Self-pay subscribers grew by a net 259,000 to reach more than 26.2M.

ARPU was up as well, 2.3% on average to $12.95.

It's guiding to full-year revenue of $5.3B (vs. consensus for $5.36B) and EBITDA of $2.025B (below expectations for $2.04B), along with self-pay net subscriber adds of about 1.3M and free cash flow of $1.5B.

