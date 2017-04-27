Outlook for AstraZeneca uncertain say analysts

Despite its Q1 beat, analysts are still on the fence regarding AstraZeneca's (AZN +0.9%) future.
Morgan Stanley: Earnings beat led by externalization revenue and higher-than-expected cost savings in core business, won't be sustainable though. Major readouts from clinical trials approaching (OVERWEIGHT)..
Cantor Fitzgerald: Generics constraining growth, outlook dominated by MYSTIC study results (BUY).
Shore Capital: Sale of short-term investments enabled EPS beat. Revenue quality reflects weaker product sales and greater reliance on externalization revenues. Challenging environment in respiratory and headwinds in emerging markets (SELL).
Natixis: No surprises in results. Focus on MYSTIC readout mid-year (NEUTRAL).
Source: Bloomberg
