Outlook for AstraZeneca uncertain say analysts

Despite its Q1 beat, analysts are still on the fence regarding AstraZeneca's (AZN +0.9% ) future.

Morgan Stanley: Earnings beat led by externalization revenue and higher-than-expected cost savings in core business, won't be sustainable though. Major readouts from clinical trials approaching (OVERWEIGHT)..

Cantor Fitzgerald: Generics constraining growth, outlook dominated by MYSTIC study results (BUY).

Shore Capital: Sale of short-term investments enabled EPS beat. Revenue quality reflects weaker product sales and greater reliance on externalization revenues. Challenging environment in respiratory and headwinds in emerging markets (SELL).

Natixis: No surprises in results. Focus on MYSTIC readout mid-year (NEUTRAL).

