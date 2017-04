Q1 FFO as adjusted of $65.7M or $0.36 per share vs. $58.2M and $0.32 one year ago. Dividend is $0.27.

Ending same-store (432) occupancy of 92.7% up 50 basis points Y/Y.

Same-store revenue up 5.4%; operating expenses up 4.1%; NOI up 6%.

Full-year guidance for FFO as adjusted remains at $1.52-$1.57 per share, with same-store NOI growth of 4%-5%. Q2 FFO as adjusted seen at $0.38-$0.39 per share.

