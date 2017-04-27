Amazon sales outpace estimates

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) trades higher after reporting 24% sales growth in North America for Q1 and 16% sales growth internationally, both marks a deceleration from last year's pace. AWS sales rose 43% Y/Y to $3.66B vs. $3.63B expected.

Operating income fell 6% to $1.0B in Q1. Operating cash flow was up 53% Y/Y to $17.6B.

Looking ahead, Amazon expects Q2 revenue of $35.25B to $37.75B vs. $37.0B consensus. Q2 operating income of $425M to $1.075B is seen vs. $1.49B consensus.

