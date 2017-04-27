Alphabet +4.4% as revenues grow 22% in Q1

Alphabet shares are up after hours (GOOG +4.4% , GOOGL +3% ) after beating on top and bottom lines in its Q1 earnings on the back of heavy sales gains.

Revenues rose 22%, and 24% in constant currency. Meanwhile, operating income rose 23% to $6.57B with a 27% margin, up from a year-ago 26%.

Traffic acquisition costs to Google Network members rose 9.8% to $2.82B; that's 70% of Network Members properties' revenues. TAC to distribution partners jumped 48% to $1.8B (10% of Google properties' revenues). Total TAC of $4.6B made up 22% of Google ad revenues.

Revenue by segment: Ad revenues, $21.4B (up 18.8%; Google properties, $17.4B, Network Members properties, $4B); Other Google, $3.1B (up 49.4%); Other Bets, $244M (up 47.9%).

Cash and equivalents and marketable securities came to $92.4B at quarter's end. Free cash flow was $7B on net cash from operations of $9.55B.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press Release