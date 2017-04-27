Pebblebrook Hotel beats; outlook trimmed

Q1 adjusted FFO of $38.7M or $0.54 per share vs. $40.6M and $0.56 one year ago.

Same-property RevPAR down 2.9% Y/Y to $192.92; same-property EBITDA down 10.2% to $53.5M; adjusted EBITDA down 12.8% to $49M.

RevPAR growth would have been positive were it not for three redevelopment projects.

Results out of D.C. were particularly strong thanks to Inauguration and Women's March. This was offset by Y/Y weakness in San Francisco, where the Super Bowl was played in 2016.

2.65M shares repurchased YTD for an average $28.35 each, total of $75M.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook is cut to $223.9M-$232.9M; adjusted FFO is cut to $167.2M-$1765M. Adjusted FFO per share is raised $0.03 at the bottom end (buybacks helping) to $2.37-$2.50.

Conference call tomorrow at 9 ET

PEB flat after hours