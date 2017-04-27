Report: BP finds hidden trove of oil in Gulf of Mexico via new subsea imaging

BP has discovered 200M barrels of oil in a hidden cache in the Gulf of Mexico, in the latest example of oil companies advancing technology to make unexpected discoveries, FuelFix.com reports.

The find, worth a potential $2B in recoverable oil, was found thanks to advanced imaging of geological formations; long obscured by a salt dome, which distorts seismic waves that oil companies use to map features below the earth, the oil reserves were revealed by using a supercomputer and mathematical algorithm to interpret the seismic data in a new way.

BP is now assessing how to start drilling for the recently discovered oil, according to the report.