Comparable sales a touch light at Starbucks

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is lower after FQ2 comparable sales fell short of estimates.

Global comparable store sales rose 3% during the quarter vs. +3.6% expected by analysts.

Comp growth by region: Americas and U.S. +3% vs. +3.5% consensus; EMEA -1% vs. +0.2% consensus; China/Asia Pacific +3% vs. +4.7% consensus.

SBUX management says sales in the U.S. picked up momentum during the quarter and a further acceleration is noted for April (FQ3).

U.S. breakdown: Average ticket +4%. Transactions -2%. Mobile Order & Pay accounted for 36% of sales.

The company's consolidated operating margin increased 40 bps to 17.7%.

Starbucks ended the quarter with 26,161 stores open across 75 nations.

Financial targets will be updated on the conference call.

