GoPro volatile after mixed results and outlook; currently down 3.7%

Q1 revenue of $218.6M was up 19.1% Y/Y and topped estimates by nearly $11M. Non-GAAP gross margin of 32.3% fell 70 basis points and were 60 basis points below estimates.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $60.3M fell 37.7% Y/Y; adjusted EBITDA loss of $45.7M fell 47.4%.

Q2 revenue is seen at $260M-$280M vs. estimates of about $250M; non-GAAP gross margin of 32.5%-34.5% vs. estimates of 37.3%.

Full-year non-GAAP operating expenses are seen below $495M.

Conference call at 5 ET

Previously: GoPro EPS in-line, beats on revenue (April 27)