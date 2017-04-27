Intel -3.2% after Q1 revenues grow 7%, rise to record

Intel (INTC +1.4% ) is off 3.2% in very choppy early postmarket trading after posting a Q1 earnings report that beat profit expectations and narrowly missed on revenues.

Revenues rose 7% to a Q1 record, and nearly across the board, however. Operating income rose 20%, driven by higher platform average selling prices and lower platform unit costs.

The company boosted guidance for the year, and also approved a $10B increase to its share buyback (bringing that total authorization to $15B).

Revenue by business unit: Client Computing Group, $8B (up 6%); Data Center Group, $4.2B (up 6%); Internet of Things Group, $721M (up 11%); Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, $866M (up 55%); Intel Security Group, $534M (down 1%); Programmable Solutions Group, $425M (up 18%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $13.9B-$14.9B (vs. consensus for $14.3B) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.63-$0.73, vs. expectations for $0.64. For the full year, Intel's forecasting revenue of $60B and EPS of $2.71-$2.99 (vs. $2.80 consensus).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release