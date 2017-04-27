Buybacks make for EPS boost at Hartford

Q1 core earnings of $378M or $1.00 per share vs. $406.3M and $0.95 one year ago. Buybacks cut the float to 375.9M shares from 403.4M.

Book value per share (excl. AOCI) of $45.80 up 3% Y/Y. Core ROE of 7.6% down 120 basis points; core ROE excluding Talcott of 8.6% down 170 basis points.

Commercial lines net income of $231M up 3% Y/Y; Property & Casualty of $288M up 9%; Group Benefits of $45M down 10%.

Net investment income of $728M up 5%; annualized investment yield of 4% down 10 basis points. P&C net investment income of $310M up 14%; P&C investment yield of 3.7% down 10 basis points.

Commercial lines combined ratio of 96 deteriorated 4.9 points from a year earlier, includes 2.1 point unfavorable change in net prior year accident development and a 1.5 point increase in catastrophe losses. Underlying combined ratio of 90.9 up 1.3 points.

Personal lines combined ratio of 99.3 improved 0.6 point from a year earlier. Underlying, however increased 1.5 points to 91.2.

6.7M shares bought back during quarter for $325M.

