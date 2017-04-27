Southwest Airlines to stop overbooking flights by June

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) says it will end overbooking on its flights by the end of June, following the outrage over the violent removal of a United Airlines passenger earlier this month.

LUV CEO Gary Kelly says the move had been under consideration for some time, in part because the number of passengers who failed to show up for flights has fallen consistently over the past two decades.

LUV asked nearly 15K passengers to give up their seats involuntarily last year, more than the combined total of United, American and Delta; ~80% of the total was caused by overselling, with the balance to make way for airline crew, LUV executives said during today's earnings conference call.

LUV is following the lead of JetBlue, which already avoids overselling; UAL earlier announced changes to its overbooking policies, including offering as much as $10K to customers who volunteer to give up their seats.