Boeing presses trade case against Bombardier over CSeries jet

Boeing (BA +0.8% ) files a petition with the U.S. Commerce Department and the International Trade Commission alleging Canadian government subsidies and unfair pricing for Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) CSeries jet create an unfair competitive threat to its own 737 passenger jets.

"Bombardier has embarked on an aggressive campaign to sell CSeries aircraft into the U.S. market at absurdly low prices - less than $20M for airplanes that cost $33M to produce, based on publicly available information," Boeing says.

Boeing’s petition comes ahead of the first delivery of a CSeries jet to a U.S. airline, Delta; Boeing also says Bombardier continues to try to sell the jet to United Continental even after losing out on an order placed last year.